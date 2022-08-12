Suspect in North Bay Village Hit-and-Run That Killed Mom, 2 Daughters Extradited to Miami-Dade

The driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash that killed a mother and her two daughters in North Bay Village back in June has been extradited to Miami-Dade.

Julius Bernstein, 24, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Thursday night, records showed. He had been taken into custody in Charlotte, North Carolina, last month.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Bernstein is the suspected driver in the June 27 crash that killed Cynthia Orsatelliz and her daughters, Sofia and Maria, in the area of the John F. Kennedy Causeway and Harbor Island Drive.

A driver's dash camera captured the crash and showed the victims' car apparently trying to make a turn when another vehicle slammed into them, causing a massive fireball. Other witness video showed firefighters trying to put out the flames from the severely damaged car.

New surveillance footage showed a man, believed to be Bernstein, jumping a fence and running toward apartments after the crash.

A neighbor said Bernstein had shown up at his back door asking for help shortly after the crash.

Bernstein has a lengthy criminal record that includes charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer and reckless driving, records showed.

It's unknown what exact charges Bernstein will face in the fatal crash. He remained held without bond Friday, and attorney information wasn't available.