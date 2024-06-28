Miami-Dade

Suspect sought in Doral stabbing: Police

The incident happened on NW 105th Court

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was hurt in a stabbing Thursday night in Doral, and police said they are searching for one of the suspects. 

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, according to Doral police. More details on their condition were not immediately known.

One person was arrested, but another is still being sought, authorities said. A description of the suspect was not provided.  

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the situation is possibly domestic in nature.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami-Dade CountyCrime and Courts
