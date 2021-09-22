Suspect Sought in Random Stabbing at Miramar Shopping Plaza

Police are searching for a man who they say randomly stabbed another man at a shopping plaza in Miramar.

Miramar Police said the 70-year-old victim was working at the shopping plaza in the 3300 block of University Drive Tuesday when the suspect, for no apparent reason, stabbed him.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The victim's condition was unknown.

(1/2) Need to Identify: This suspect, for no apparent reason, stabbed a 70-year-old man who was working at a shopping plaza located on the 3300 block of University Dr. today. The suspect is described as a thin black male, approx. 6’ tall, wearing a dark red/maroon t-shirt & blue pic.twitter.com/rUAJEzV0Gu — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) September 21, 2021

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect, who they described as 6-foot tall and carrying a sling-style backpack.

Witnesses said the suspect ran south from the scene on University Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.