Suspect Steals Fire Truck, Leads Police on Chase Spanning Three Counties

A suspect was taken into custody Thursday after allegedly stealing a fire truck and leading police on a chase that spanned three counties.

Police confirmed the fire truck was stolen out of Station 32 in North Miami Beach as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was conducting a training exercise.

Aljenard Lekambrick, 31, is accused of entering the fire truck and stealing it. As he fled, he proceeded to crash into an Opa-locka Police cruiser, police said.

Video from Only in Dade showed a portion of the pursuit, which went through Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

At some point, the chase ended up on I-95 and ended on the Turnpike northbound near Boynton Beach Boulevard, bringing traffic to a standstill. The chase lasted about an hour and ended around 9 p.m.

Video shows the suspect with his hands up on the highway and walking toward police. He then gets handcuffed.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded, including Opa-locka and Miami-Dade police, and the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Charges were pending. No injuries were reported.

