Suspect Steals Bus After Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport

Authorities were searching for a suspect who allegedly carjacked a Broward bus after being involved in a shooting with deputies near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport early Friday.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the deputy-involved shooting took place just before 5 a.m. near the 1400 block of Perimeter Road, reportedly after deputies chased the suspect in a stolen car to the area.

Footage from the scene showed a Mercedes sedan with multiple bullet holes.

NBC 6 Scene of a Broward deputy-involved shooting near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Feb. 17, 2023.

Shortly after the shooting, the suspect - who was not identified - carjacked a Broward County shuttle bus and forced the driver off before fleeing the scene, officials said.

No injuries were reported as the bus had no passengers. The suspect fled the scene and has not been found but officials said a search was underway.

Additional details were not released regarding the shooting.

Traffic #alert: Due to an ongoing @browardsheriff law enforcement investigation near #FLL today, a section of North Perimeter Road west of 4th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale remains closed until further notice. Motorists should avoid the area and seek other routes into the airport. — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) February 17, 2023

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.