Suspect Tased multiple times before stealing and crashing Miramar Police cruiser

A suspect was taken into custody after they stole and crashed a Miramar Police cruiser early Friday, officials said.

The incident unfolded shortly before 2 a.m. when officers responded to the 12000 block of Southwest 26th Street for a 911 call about a suspicious person banging on a door, Miramar Police officials said.

The suspect rushed at officers and threatened them, officials said. The officers used multiple Tasers on the suspect but they had no effect, officials said.

The suspect managed to break free and get into the driver seat of a patrol car and flee, but they crashed into a gate, immobilizing the car, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Footage from the scene showed the marked police car heavily damaged and the gate it crashed into destroyed.

Officers took the suspect into custody and took them to Memorial Regional Hospital for an evaluation.

Police haven't released the suspect's identity or said what charges they'll face.

No officers or civilians were injured in the incident.