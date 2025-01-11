Suspected drug trafficker found with cache of narcotics, guns in Oakland Park: BSO

A monthslong investigation ended with the arrest of a suspected drug trafficker in Oakland Park who kept a cache of narcotics and guns at his home, authorities said.

Joshua Lherisson, 21, was arrested Thursday on several charges, which include trafficking in Oxycodone, armed trafficking of MDMA and cocaine, and utilizing a firearm during the commission of a felony, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

He was arrested in the 5600 block of Northeast 14th Avenue, where he had a firearm and narcotics.

Broward Sheriff's Office Joshua Lherisson

According to BSO, they launched their investigation following two incidents of shots fired in Oakland Park last year. Detectives then focused their surveillance operations at Lherisson.

During their investigation, detectives said they saw Lherisson selling narcotics while he was using methods to evade law enforcement.

Following his arrest, detectives had a search warrant for Lherisson's home, where they found several illegal drugs, which included MDMA, amphetamines, cocaine, and Oxycodone. Three firearms, including a stolen Smith & Wesson 442 that had its serial number scratched off were also recovered.

Lherisson was arrested and booked into the BSO Main Jail. Officials said their investigation is ongoing.