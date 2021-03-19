florida fish and wildlife

Suspects Inflicted Fatal Injuries on Pelican, Officials Say

By Daniela Flamini

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking for two suspects who allegedly inflicted fatal injuries on a pelican.

The suspects are accused of cutting open the pelican's pouch and "doing other gruesome things once the pouch had been cut."

The animal had to be euthanized due to the injuries it sustained from the incident.

The two males who officials believe committed the act were captured on surveillance camera at a marina.

The FWC is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call (888) 404-3922.

There is a cash reward if tips lead to an arrest.

