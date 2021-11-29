Suspects Open Fire on Miami-Dade Police Lieutenant in Brownsville

A Miami-Dade Police lieutenant is lucky to be alive after armed suspects opened fire on him in Brownsville early Monday, officials said.

The incident happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue between 46th and 48th street.

Officials said the lieutenant, who was in an unmarked car, was responding to a call about four armed men in a white sedan.

When the lieutenant found a car that matched the description, he began to follow the car but did not deploy his lights, officials said.

Moments later, the suspects in the car fired multiple rounds at the lieutenant's car, blowing out his front tires and damaging the front of his vehicle so he could not pursue them, police said.

Based on the number of shell casings found at the scene, police said they believe at least two people were shooting.

The suspects fled the scene. The lieutenant, who has been with the department for 15 years, wasn't injured in the shooting.

During the overnight hours, a lieutenant from our Northside District came under fire by armed subjects. His vehicle was struck multiple times, thankfully he was unharmed. We are grateful for this miracle! Help us bring these criminals to justice. Remain anonymous 305-471-TIPS. — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) November 29, 2021

"He is probably the luckiest guy right now," Miami-Dade Police spokesperson Det. Argemis Colome said. "His vehicle struck, there were multiple rounds on the floor. We could’ve been preparing a funeral right now for this officer so we’re very glad we're not."

Colome said no other injuries were reported from the shooting.

"These are brazen individuals that, as you can see on the scene, they fired multiple rounds towards the officer's vehicle, without any regard for anybody who may have been around in the area," Colome said. "We all know how many stray bullets have claimed many lives in our community and how dangerous they are."

Officials have not released any additional information on the suspects involved or the make and model of the car they were in, but officials tell NBC 6 that the suspects are still on the run and that the officer is in good spirits.

"He was not hit by all this gunfire," Colome said. "It wasn't his day, and we're very fortunate that he was not struck."

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.