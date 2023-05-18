Kendall

Suspects Rip Out ATM From Chase Bank in Kendall: Police

The incident happened early Thursday at the Chase Bank at 12610 Southwest 127th Avenue

By Nicolas Garcia

Police are investigating after a pair of suspects were able to rip out an ATM from a Chase Bank in Kendall early Thursday.

Officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to a burglary call just after 3 a.m. at the Chase Bank at 12610 Southwest 127th Avenue.

Police said two suspects arrived in a white truck with tools and were able to rip the ATM off its set location, leaving it behind nearby.

Investigators said it's unknown if anything was stolen from the within the ATM.

No other information was immediately known.

