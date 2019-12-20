Suspects Sought in Failed Armed Home Invasion Robbery in Allapattah: Miami PD

Miami Police are searching for two suspects who were involved in a failed home invasion robbery in Allapattah.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Dec. 8 at a home in the 2000 block of Northwest 18th Terrace when a victim who was outside tending to his dog was approached by a man armed with a folding knife.

The suspect demanded that the victim re-enter his home and find him money, and once inside, the suspect ransacked a bedroom searching for money but was unsuccessful, police said.

A second victim who lives in the home heard the dog barking and went to the front yard, where he saw a suspicious vehicle parked in front of the home. He tried to confront the driver, who pulled out what appeared to be a firearm before fleeing the scene, police said.

The second victim tried to follow the car and watched as the suspect who had been in the home jumped a fence and got into the car as it fled. Footage released by police showed the suspect jumping over the fence while wearing a ski mask and gloves, as well as the vehicle, believed to be a silver Mercedes C 230.

No one was injured in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.