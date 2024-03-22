Suspended Miami-Dade commissioner says he feels ‘good' ahead of criminal trial

In an exclusive interview with sister station Telemundo 51, embattled former Miami-Dade County commissioner Joe Martinez said he is confident he didn’t do anything illegal.

“Of course you feel anxious, of course you feel nervous. I have never been in this position," Martinez said. "I have always been on the other side in law enforcement for 18 years and then protecting the public as county commissioner."

According to the Miami-Dade State Attorneys, Martinez accepted three $5,000 payments from a supermarket owner in exchange for assistance with fees and fines, as well as help in drafting legislation amending the ordinance to allow one storage container on properties under 10 acres.

It’s been two years since charges were filed. The latest trial delay was because prosecutors added "assistance in obtaining in loan” to the charging document.

Defense attorneys said that phrase deprived Martinez of due process fairness, therefore the trial date was pushed.

“It’s hard being on this side. It’s hard on me. It’s hard on my family. Hard on my wife, my children," Martinez said. "We have the confidence that nothing is there, but it’s not in my control, it’s up to God, my attorneys, and the jury."

Prosecutors are confident they have the evidence that will lead to a guilty verdict. Martinez is hoping to be acquitted so he can run for the new Miami-Dade County Sheriff's position.

The trial is set for April 8.