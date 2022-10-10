SW Florida International Airport Site Briefly Goes Offline Due to Cyberattack

Southwest Florida International Airport's website temporarily went offline Monday morning after it was apparently targeted by a Russian hacktivist group.

NBC News reported at least 13 air travel sites in the U.S. were briefly inaccessible, but officials did not report any flight disruptions.

"We had a brief interruption of service on our website this morning due to overwhelming traffic," a Southwest Florida Internation Airport (RSW) spokesperson said in a statement. "No other impacts to any airport systems or operations at RSW.

flylcpa.com was back online as of Monday afternoon.

The pro-Russia group behind the attack, Killnet, specializes in attacks that can overwhelm a website with internet traffic. Last week, the group targeted Colorado and Kentucky's official state websites.

Some of the other airports that were targeted Monday include Los Angeles International, Hartsfield Jackson International, Atlanta International and Jackson Municipal, according to NBC News.

RSW was running on reduced operations following Hurricane Ian and will fully reopen to normal operations Tuesday.