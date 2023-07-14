SW Florida woman arrested after dog dies with body temp reaching over 100 degrees

A woman was arrested Tuesday in southwest Florida after her dog died with a body temperature reaching over 100 degrees.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in Fort Myers after calls of a dog being left outside. When they arrived, the five-year-old pitbull mix named Los, was pronounced dead.

Deputies said the dog had no food, water or shelter from the hear and had a 104 degree surface temperature. They were unable to get an internal reading due to it being so high.

The dog's owner, 34-year-old Jade Green, had left the dog tied to a pole in the home's backyard and left for several hours.

Neighbors said they saw the dog tied up and were not sure why.

“I was wondering why they had him tied to the pole like that,” said William Brown. “I looked around, and I didn’t see no water or anything for him to drink, and I knew it was hot out.”

When Brown came back, he said Lee County Domestic Animal Services was standing over top of Los.

“I hate to see him go like that; like I said, it put a dent in my program to see the dog like that,” said Brown.

Green was arrested and charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty.