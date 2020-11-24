Only in Florida

SW Florida Woman Nearly Smuggled Synthetic Weed Into Jail in Private Parts: Police

Goldie Greene was strip searched and told to "squat and cough", after which 0.6 grams of synthetic marijuana fell out as well as a lighter and white papers

Lee County Sheriff's Office / WBBH-TV

A woman found herself back behind bars after police say she nearly got award with smuggling synthetic marijuana into a Southwest Florida jail using her own private parts.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports 26-year-old Goldie Greene was being processed in a Lee County jail for a probation violation when an x-ray scanner found a hidden object in her vagina.

Greene was strip searched and told to "squat and cough", after which 0.6 grams of synthetic marijuana fell out as well as a lighter and white papers that were also hidden inside.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Family Sues Publix Over COVID Death, Black Friday Deals Already Out

coronavirus Jul 1

COVID-19 By The Numbers: Tracking Cases, Positivity Rate And More

Greene now faces additional charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoids and smuggling contraband.

This article tagged under:

Only in FloridaLee Countysynthetic marijuana
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us