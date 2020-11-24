SW Florida Woman Nearly Smuggled Synthetic Weed Into Jail in Private Parts: Police

A woman found herself back behind bars after police say she nearly got award with smuggling synthetic marijuana into a Southwest Florida jail using her own private parts.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports 26-year-old Goldie Greene was being processed in a Lee County jail for a probation violation when an x-ray scanner found a hidden object in her vagina.

Greene was strip searched and told to "squat and cough", after which 0.6 grams of synthetic marijuana fell out as well as a lighter and white papers that were also hidden inside.

Greene now faces additional charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoids and smuggling contraband.