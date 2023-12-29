Burglary suspect goes to great lengths to hide from authorities: Miami-Dade Police

A South Florida man accused of breaking into a home, stealing $150,000 worth of items and causing thousands of dollars worth of damage also allegedly poured laundry detergent all over himself in an attempt to hide his scent from police K-9s, authorities said.

Charles Dennis, 26, appeared before a judge Friday to face multiple charges of armed burglary, first-degree grand theft and criminal mischief, according to Miami-Dade jail records.

The burglary happened the night before. Dennis and two others, who are still at large, were caught on surveillance cameras breaking into a residence in the 6200 block of Southwest 85th Avenue, according to details of an arrest report.

The three broke multiple glass doors and windows to get into the home, police said. When they finally made it inside, they stole $150,000 worth of items and cash, including Fendi sandals, jewelry, and a Glock 43 handgun, the arrest report stated.

The homeowner, Luis Angulo, appeared in Dennis' bond court hearing Friday, where he told the judge the three caused around $42,000 worth of damage to his custom sliding door. Dennis and his co-defendants also allegedly caused $5-6,000 damage to other doors and $3,000 damage to a single window panel.

Once they were inside the house, Angulo said the three went into the master bedroom and broke into the closet that had a lock on it.

The defendants allegedly fled the scene in a black BMW but abandoned the vehicle when confronted by police officers. Later that night, officers found Dennis hiding inside the laundry room of another residence a few miles away, police said. He had poured laundry detergent all over his body to mask his scent from the K-9s in the area.

Officers took Dennis into custody and found miscellaneous dollar bills folded and wrapped with rubber bands on him.

In bond court, a judge set no bond for Dennis' burglary charge, a $10,000 bond for grand theft and $5,000 for criminal mischief. Dennis also faces burglary and criminal mischief charges for allegedly hiding in the laundry room. He was appointed a public defender.