SWAT responds to barricaded person at Tamarac hotel

There was a multi-agency response to a hotel in Tamarac on Tuesday morning after reports of a barricaded person.

Deputies initially responded to the 5700 block of Madison Avenue around 6 a.m. due to a barricaded person, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Deerfield Beach District deputies, BSO SWAT Team and BSO crisis negotiators also responded to the scene and are working this active incident, BSO confirmed.

A sheriff's office spokesperson also said the area surrounding the incident was evacuated as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.