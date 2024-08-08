‘You will be arrested': Police respond to fake 911 call about man slashing girlfriend's throat at Miami home

Police responded to a Miami home after receiving reports from a man who said he'd slashed his girlfriend's throat--only to realize the call was fake.

Police said they got the call to respond to the home near SW 28th Court and SW 27th Street at 8:50 a.m. on Aug. 4.

"Once we get this call, all our officers are dispatched to this address," Miami police Public Information Officer Michael Vega said. "Our officers are on high alert, thinking that there's somebody that's armed, and that there's someone that's seriously injured."

Vega said when officers arrived to the residence near SW 28th Court and SW 27th Street, they started knocking on doors and windows, but received no response.

"So [the officers are] thinking the worst," Vega said. "They're thinking somebody is dead inside, somebody is ambushing us."

He said police looked through windows and saw that the home looked unoccupied and nothing was in disarray. Then they got a ladder to look through second floor windows, and removed the window screen to be able to see properly. A piece of the screen broke off during that process, an incident report describes.

When they felt confident that no one was hurt, "they were starting to retreat when the victim shows up and says, 'What's going on?'" Vega said.

The owner came home after her cameras picked up motion, and she informed officers that she was also a victim of a 911 prank call in April, according to the incident report.

Detectives are searching for the person behind the dangerous calls. Police say it can cost taxpayers thousands of dollars every time a SWAT team is called out.

"It's something that the victims feel victimized, because if the victim was there when we got there, we would have to take them out at gunpoint, have them lay on the floor, while we determine what had actually occurred," Vega said. "It's something that we don't take lightly."

The PIO said they would find the person behind the calls and they would be arrested. Whoever is behind the calls could face jail time and restitution for the resources expended.