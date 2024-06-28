System in the Atlantic likely to become tropical depression or tropical storm: NHC

A system in the central Atlantic is likely to become a tropical depression or tropical storm as soon as Friday, forecasters said.

The low pressure system, which was about 1,500 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands, was gradually becoming better defined and could from later Friday or Saturday, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

8 am EDT June 28 - #95L - A tropical depression or storm will likely form east of the Lesser Antilles later today or Saturday. Also, there is a low chance of a tropical depression forming over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and tropical Atlantic. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/WTLIR23rFI — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 28, 2024

The system had a 90% chance of formation as it was expected to move westward at 15 to 20 mph and approach the Lesser Antilles by the end of the weekend, the NHC said.

If it does become a named system, it would be Beryl.

Early indications point to the system remaining to the south of Florida but it’s early and the system is quite far away. One model brings the system closer to Cuba by the 4th of July and does not bring any moisture into Florida.

We are watching 2 areas in the #Atlantic with the one farther west showing the best odds of becoming our next tropical depression or storm. The #Caribbean could feel some impacts early next week. @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/ss3qImVy3l — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) June 28, 2024

A second system far out in the Atlantic was also being watched, but had just a 20% chance of formation on Friday.

And a third system in the western Caribbean-Gulf of Mexico was being monitored but had a 30% chance of formation.