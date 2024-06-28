System in the Atlantic likely to become tropical depression or tropical storm: NHC

A system in the central Atlantic is likely to become a tropical depression or tropical storm as soon as Friday, forecasters said.
The low pressure system, which was about 1,500 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands, was gradually becoming better defined and could from later Friday or Saturday, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.
The system had a 90% chance of formation as it was expected to move westward at 15 to 20 mph and approach the Lesser Antilles by the end of the weekend, the NHC said.
If it does become a named system, it would be Beryl.
Early indications point to the system remaining to the south of Florida but it’s early and the system is quite far away. One model brings the system closer to Cuba by the 4th of July and does not bring any moisture into Florida.
A second system far out in the Atlantic was also being watched, but had just a 20% chance of formation on Friday.
And a third system in the western Caribbean-Gulf of Mexico was being monitored but had a 30% chance of formation.