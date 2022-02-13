Take a Sweater Monday Morning South Florida! Cold Front To Start Work Week

Sunday morning’s showers brough a good dose of rain, totaling 1 to 1 ½ inches across the area.

While dry weather took over for much of the day, the most recent cold front to move into the region will finally pass South Florida this evening.

This front will trigger a temperature drop overnight, sending Monday morning’s lows into the mid-50s under clear skies.

Sunshine returns to start the work week with highs in the lower 70s and low humidity.

This cool spell will be short-lived as temperatures return to near-normal levels in the days in follow.

The main weather concern of the week will then turn to breezy, if not windy, conditions starting Tuesday.

The breeze will be strong enough for multiple days of dangerous surf and marine conditions.

Anytime showers will be possible in the pattern, but the wettest day of the week points to Wednesday when scattered activity is expected.