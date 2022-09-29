Teen Accused of Fatally Shooting Ex-Friend at Miami-Dade Walmart

A 16-year-old was arrested and accused of shooting and killing his former friend after a heated argument at a southwest Miami-Dade Walmart.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon inside the store at 21151 South Dixie Highway in Goulds.

Family members said 19-year-old Noah Perez was shopping with his aunt and 2-year-old son when he bumped into the suspect. Then it got violent.

Courtesy

Police said the two teens knew each other and used to be friends before they had a falling out.

According to the arrest report, store surveillance footage showed the 16-year-old pulling out a gun and shooting at Perez.

Perez was critically injured but was able to take out his gun and fire back. The 16-year-old ran out through the store’s emergency exit but was caught a few blocks away.

Perez later died at a local hospital.

The 16-year-old — who NBC 6 is not naming due because he is a minor — confessed to the crime and said that Perez did not have his gun out before the shooting, investigators said.

He faces serious charges, including second-degree murder with a weapon and possession of a gun by a minor. He remains in juvenile detention.

Perez turned 19 only five days ago, family members said.

“He was just beginning his life,” said one relative, who asked not to be identified for their safety. “… I just pray that these kids put the guns down.”