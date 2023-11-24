Teen accused of Miramar classmate's sword killing asks judge to drop charges over technicality

A Broward teen accused of planning and executing the brutal murder of a classmate back in 2021 is hoping to get his charges dropped over a technicality.

Authorities said Andre Clements, Christie Parisien and Jaslyn Smith plotted the killing of their Miramar High School classmate, 18-year-old Dwight Grant, because he allegedly hooked up with Clements' ex-girlfriend.

Grant was reported missing on Oct. 17, 2021, and his body was found two days later in some bushes at the Miramar apartment complex where he lived. Authorities said he was stabbed with a knife and sword.

The shocking murder was captured on surveillance footage and rocked the Miramar community.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The three teens arrested in the brutal murder of a Miramar High School classmate will be charged as adults. NBC 6's Carlos Suarez reports

But now Clements' attorneys are hoping his charges get dropped because they claim prosecutors failed to charge him correctly. In the indictment, Clements' name was only mentioned in the caption but not in the description below as the law requires.

Former prosecutor David Weinstein, who is not connected to this case, said this is a valid, out-of-the-box argument.

"I think it's good lawyering on the part of the lawyers for Mr. Clements," Weinstein said. "If you look at the body of the indictment, it sort of awkwardly words it — it seems like that who they are referring to in all three counts."

However, Weinstein expects prosecutors to respond by pointing out the names were listed above, or they could try and get a new indictment.

"Go back to the grand jury, present another indictment to them superseding indictment where they will put the names of the codefendants, not only in the header, but in the body of the count," he said.

Only Clements' attorneys filed the motion to dismiss but the other teens could join if they would like.

All three pleaded not guilty and are in jail waiting for trial. Their next court date is Dec. 6.