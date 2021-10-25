3 Teens Planned Brutal Murder of Miramar High School Classmate: Police

What to Know Three teens have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of their Miramar High School classmate that was caught on camera, police said

Miramar Police announced Saturday that they'd arrested a 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy on murder charges in the killing of 18-year-old Dwight "DJ" Grant

The teens hatched a plan to murder Grant after he'd had sex with the ex-girlfriend of one of the teens, police said

Three teens planned and carried out the brutal murder of their Miramar High School classmate after the victim had sex with an ex-girlfriend of one of the teens, in a shocking killing that was captured on surveillance cameras, police said.

Miramar Police announced Saturday that they'd arrested a 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy on murder charges in the killing of 18-year-old Dwight "DJ" Grant.

Grant had been reported missing on Oct. 17 and his body was found two days later in some bushes at the Miramar apartment complex where he lived.

According to arrest affidavits released Monday, Grant's body was found badly beaten and with stab wounds. A knife with a broken blade was found near the body, the affidavits said.

The arrest affidavits detail how the three teens several days earlier had planned the murder of Grant after he'd had sex with the 17-year-old boy's ex-girlfriend.

According to the affidavits, the boy told one of the other suspects, who is also his current girlfriend, that he was "infuriated" because he has an "emotional connection" to the girl Grant had sex with.

The boy later texted the other suspect "murder will definitely happen soon" and she replied that she could "help with" it, the affidavits said.

The third suspect said the boy had contacted her saying he needed help fighting a boy that had "raped" a female friend of his, the affidavits said. Miramar Police officials said Monday that there was no evidence of a sexual assault and said detectives spoke with the ex-girlfriend, who said her relationship with the victim was consensual.

According to text messages included in the affidavits, the teens planned to attack Grant at his apartment complex by having one of the girls lure him out of his apartment with the promise of sex.

The teens' plan was to put their phones on airplane mode and leave them in an apartment, and dress in all black, the affidavits said.

On Oct. 17, the girl texted Grant to get his address and apartment number, and was able to lure him outside, the affidavits said.

Once Grant was in the stairwell, the other two teens attacked him while the third acted as a lookout, the affidavits said.

"You know who I am and why I'm here," the 17-year-old told the victim, according to the affidavits. "You know I have to kill you now."

The boy, who had brought a sword and a knife, stabbed Grant in the neck with the knife, the affidavits said.

After he'd been stabbed, the victim began pleading with the teens to "end it for him," the affidavits said.

That's when the boy stabbed Grant in the chest with the sword, killing him, the affidavits said.

Two of the teens threw the body over a railing and dragged the body to the bushes, while the third teen cleaned up the blood from the stairwell with some cleaning supplies she'd brought, the affidavits said.

Surveillance footage from the complex showed the teen suspects arriving at the complex, the stairwell attack, and the body being thrown over the railing, the affidavits said.

According to the affidavits, the teens made a bonfire at the complex to burn the clothes they'd been wearing, and had been stopped by a security guard.

One of the teens even spoke with Grant's mother after the murder but before his body had been found, saying she'd seen him on Oct. 17 but didn't know what happened to him, the affidavits said.

The three teens have been charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy.