‘I saw a lot of blood': Teen caught in the crossfire of deadly Lauderhill shooting

A teen who was grazed by a bullet Tuesday in a shooting that killed a woman in Lauderhill said she is recovering but is still in pain from the traumatizing experience.

The 17-year-old, who did not want to be identified or appear on camera, said was inside her mother's home getting ready to go out for Halloween when she suddenly felt a bullet piece her leg.

"Two of them flew inside my room from the window. That’s when I felt something hit my leg," she said. "I couldn’t hear and then I felt something fly past my face, too. I ran out the room and I went to the hallway to my mom, and that’s when I started panicking. I saw a lot of blood on my leg and they had put a towel on me."

Police in Lauderhill are investigating after a woman was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. NBC6's Amanda Plasencia reports.

Officers responded at around 4:22 p.m. to the 5600 block of Northwest 28th Street to reports of a shooting, where they found a woman lying on the road unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials later identified her as 35-year-old Trecia Spencer Carruthers. A man was also shot and taken to the hospital.

The teen's father, known as DJ Shonuff, said his daughter is staying with him in Miami after the frightening experience.

“It kind of hits home when it’s your child," he said. "And it’s like, what can I do about this? I just thank God. I care who did it, but I care that my child is alive more than who did it.”

Police said the motive behind this shooting is unknown and they don’t have any suspects at this time.

If you witnessed something or have information, call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.