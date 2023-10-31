Woman killed, 2 injured after shooting in Lauderhill: Police

Police in Lauderhill are investigating after a woman was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Tuesday.

Officers responded at around 4:22 p.m. to the 5600 block of Northwest 28th Street to reports of a shooting, where they found the woman on the roadway unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. A man and a teen girl were taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The motive is unknown and police do not have information on a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.