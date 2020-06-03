Teen Charged in Fatal Shooting of 15-Year-Old Girl in Northeast Miami

A South Florida teen will be tried as an adult after an accidental shooting killed a 15-year-old girl last month in northeast Miami.

Thalys Oliveira was 17 years old when detectives say he accidentally shot and killed 15-year Arya Gray on May 12.

That day at 2:30 in the morning, the victim and several other teens were in Oliveira’s apartment on Northeast 10th Avenue in Miami. The teens told police the defendant brandished a gun, pointed it the victim’s head and fired the weapon.

Oliveira, who is now 18, appeared in bond court Wednesday, facing a charge of manslaughter with a weapon.

“The defendant exhibited an extreme, extreme reckless regard for the safety of minors that were in his apartment," a prosecutor said in court.

In the meantime, Gray’s family continues mourning the teen, who was a freshman at Miami Beach High School.

“That is not an accident, that is an execution," said Sergio Rastelli, Gray's uncle. "If you pull the trigger you know what you’re doing, if you’re going to wave a gun around, don’t put your finger on the trigger."

Oliveira will be released from jail and go into house arrest with total lockdown until he is arraigned next month.