Broward County

Teen critically injured after being struck by car while riding scooter in Cooper City

By Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

A teen has been hospitalized after he was struck by a car while he was riding a scooter in Cooper City early Monday morning.

According to Broward County Fire Rescue, a call was received shortly after 8 a.m. about a vehicle that had struck a scooter.

Video captured by Chopper 6 showed the scooter thrown on the ground of the sidewalk, notebooks scattered on the street and a red Tesla with significant damage to passenger side of the front windshield.

The teen driving the scooter was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in very critical condition, officials said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office the east and westbound lanes of Stirling Road in Cooper City have been shut down between Palm Avenue and SW 90th Avenue due to the crash.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

At this time, police have not released any additional information on the events that led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyBroward Sheriff Fire Rescue
