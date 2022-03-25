Florida

Teen Dies After Falling From Ride at Central Florida Amusement Park: Deputies

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old teen boy died after falling from a ride at an Orlando theme park.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the teen fell around 11 p.m. at the ICON Park, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The teen was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials have not released the teen's identity or additional details on their investigation.

