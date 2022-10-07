Hialeah

Teen Extorts Man Who Drove to Hialeah Park to Have Sex With Girl: Police

Christian Alejandro Guzman, 20, sent nude pictures and inappropriate texts to a girl who turned out to be a catfishing teen who wanted money

A 20-year-old man allegedly drove to a park in Hialeah to have sex with a 14-year-old girl who turned out to be a male teen with a history of extorting people over their explicit photos.

Authorities said Christian Alejandro Guzman, of Miami, met who he thought was a teen girl on the internet and made plans back in May to meet with her at McDonald Park in Hialeah to have sex in the bathroom.

Leading up to the meeting, Guzman also allegedly sent the victim — who was later revealed to be a catfisher — a nude picture and multiple sexually explicit messages, the arrest affidavit said.

When Guzman arrived at the park, the catfisher — who was later identified as 18-year-old Bryan Perez — approached him, accused him of traveling to the park to have sex with a 14-year-old, and called him a "pedophile," the affidavit said.

Christian Guzman (left) and Bryan Perez (right)

The Miami Herald reported Perez demanded only $20 from Guzman in exchange to keep quiet. The encounter was filmed on Perez's cellphone.

Perez, who was only 17 at the time, has since been arrested and faces multiple charges of extortion. Investigators said Perez has a history of catfishing and blackmailing people over their explicit photos and has received over $1,000 in extortion money.

Perez has been charged in three cases and investigators believe he may be involved in more.

As for Guzman, the 20-year-old faces multiple felony charges, including electronic transmission of harmful material to minors.

