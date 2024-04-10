Teen girl who went missing in Plantation found safe after alert

A teen girl who was the subject of a Missing Child Alert out of Plantation on has been found safe.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Wednesday cancelled the alert for 15-year-old Maya Moore, saying she was safe.

No other information was released.

The alert was issued Tuesday for Moore, who'd been last seen on Monday on West Broward Boulevard near American Heritage.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Authorities had said the teen may be in the company of her father, 68-year-old Michael Moore.

Plantation Police said it's believed to be an ongoing civil litigation issue pertaining to a custody battle amid a bitter divorce, and that there was no criminal investigation.

No other information was immediately known.