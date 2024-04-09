missing child alert

Missing child alert issued for 15-year-old Plantation girl

Authorities said Maya Moore may be in the company of 68-year-old Michael Moore

Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing Monday out of Plantation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert on Tuesday for Maya Moore, who was last seen in the 12200 block of West Broward Boulevard.

Moore is described as 5-foot-8 with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and yellow American Heritage School uniform, authorities said.

She may be in the company of 68-year-old Michael Moore. The two may be traveling in the Homestead area in a 2019 gray Mitsubishi Outlander with a Florida tag number QUFS45.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the FDLE at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774) or the Plantation Police Department at 954-797-2100, or 911.

