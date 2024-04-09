Missing child alert issued for 15-year-old Plantation girl

Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing Monday out of Plantation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert on Tuesday for Maya Moore, who was last seen in the 12200 block of West Broward Boulevard.

Moore is described as 5-foot-8 with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and yellow American Heritage School uniform, authorities said.

She may be in the company of 68-year-old Michael Moore. The two may be traveling in the Homestead area in a 2019 gray Mitsubishi Outlander with a Florida tag number QUFS45.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the FDLE at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774) or the Plantation Police Department at 954-797-2100, or 911.