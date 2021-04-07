Miami-Dade County

Teen Killed, 2 Injured in SW Miami-Dade Drive-by Shooting

One teenager was killed and two others were injured Monday night in a drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Officials responded at around 8:40 p.m. to the 22300 block of Southwest 115th Avenue, in Goulds.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Detectives said a vehicle drove by the teens and someone inside shot at them. Two 16-year-olds were transported to the hospital -- one is in stable condition, and the other is unknown.

Local

unemployment 2 hours ago

Woman Says DEO Overpayment Led to Tax Filing Delay

COVID-19 4 hours ago

Broward Health Administers New Antibody Treatment for COVID-19 Patients

A 17-year-old was dead at the scene, police said.

Further information was not available.

"Tonight, murderous, cowardly gun violence victimizes three teenagers in our community," Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted. "When will enough be enough? Silence about what happened is tantamount to complicity. Speak up and help end this heartbreaking and sickening carnage."

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyshootingGoulds
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us