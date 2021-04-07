Teen Killed, 2 Injured in SW Miami-Dade Drive-by Shooting

One teenager was killed and two others were injured Monday night in a drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Officials responded at around 8:40 p.m. to the 22300 block of Southwest 115th Avenue, in Goulds.

Detectives said a vehicle drove by the teens and someone inside shot at them. Two 16-year-olds were transported to the hospital -- one is in stable condition, and the other is unknown.

A 17-year-old was dead at the scene, police said.

Further information was not available.

"Tonight, murderous, cowardly gun violence victimizes three teenagers in our community," Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted. "When will enough be enough? Silence about what happened is tantamount to complicity. Speak up and help end this heartbreaking and sickening carnage."

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.