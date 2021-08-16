Teen Nearly Crushed by Debris After Haiti Earthquake Airlifted to South Florida Hospital

A Haitian teenager who was pulled from underneath the rubble after a catastrophic 7.2 magnitude earthquake shook the island is currently undergoing life-saving surgery at a South Florida hospital.

Fifteen-year-old Megan Edma was airlifted to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood after she was nearly crushed by debris following the earthquake, which has killed at least 1,297 people and left another 5,700 injured.

According to family members, Edma was at her home near Les Cayes, Haiti when the earthquake struck Saturday morning.

"She was inside the house with her parents, and unfortunately the house collapsed," her uncle Jean Boutin said.

Relatives said Edma was unconscious when family members dug her out of the rubble.

With hospitals overwhelmed in Port-Au-Prince, loved ones quickly gathered enough money to fly Edmond to Fort Lauderdale. Doctors at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood were supposed to operate on Edma Sunday, but waited until Monday since they had to perform evaluations first.

"She has the pelvic that is broken...she's bleeding a lot inside," Boutin said.

Bouton said Edma is asking about her parents, but he does not have an answer for her.

"I have no information about that," he said.

Edma is conscious, asking questions, listening to music and being very patient, her uncle said. She and her family are hoping for the best with the surgery and that Edma will be able to walk again soon.