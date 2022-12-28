Teen Shot in Head at Park in Deerfield Beach

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a park in Deerfield Beach that left one teen injured Wednesday evening.

According to BSO, the juvenile sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.

The teen was transported from the scene at 445 Southwest 2nd Street to Broward Health North, according to police.

Neighbor Jerry Scott says he heard a loud noise, then came outside.

"I thought it was just firecrackers getting ready to go off for New Year's," said Scott. "Didn't think nothing of it, until my uncle told me it was a child shot. That's when it became reality."

Neighbors are calling the incident sad and frustrating.

"It's a sad day," said Scott, calling for an end to gun violence. "We just got to step up. We got to work this together. We can't allow any more of this to go on in this city."

Officials have not provided an update on the teen's condition at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.