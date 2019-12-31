Teen Who Threatened Mass Shooting at Boynton Beach Publix Arrested

A 14-year-old boy who posted a threat on Instagram to commit a mass shooting at a Boynton Beach Publix was arrested, police said.

Boynton Beach Police said the teen was arrested Monday night and charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism after a Publix representative notified them of the threat.

The teen admitted to making the post but told detectives he was joking, officials said.

"Threatening to commit a mass shooting, whether it be on social media or through any form of communication, is not a joke. The Boynton Beach Police Department will vigorously investigate any claim of harm against our community, and arrest any individual responsible," police said in a statement. "We urge parents to have conversations with their children about the severity of this."