Miami-Dade police

Teens among those arrested in intersection takeover operation: MDPD

One of those arrests was reportedly in connection to a takeover in Downtown Miami early Sunday

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami-Dade police announced Sunday the arrests of several teens during a Saturday night operation that targeted intersection takeovers.

One of those arrests was particularly in connection to a takeover at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 2nd Street in Miami.

Billy Rodriguez, 21, is accused of performing dangerous stunts at the intersection around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Police claim he is the driver caught on camera doing donuts, as a crowd gathered around to watch.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Rodriguez is charged with reckless driving and drag racing.

20-year-old Rodney Brissete was also charged with drag racing and reckless driving.

Meanwhile, Kevin Ramosguadarramas, 18, was arrested on charges including reckless driving and fleeing police.

Local

NBC6 Feb 7

60th Annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival underway

Florida Keys 3 hours ago

Tornados touch down in South Florida amid storms

Miami-Dade police noted that two minors were arrested during the weekend operations as well.

Overall, MDPD announced six arrests, 29 citations, three vehicles impounded, one gun impounded and one stolen vehicle recovered.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade policeMiami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us