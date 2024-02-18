Teens among those arrested in intersection takeover operation: MDPD

Miami-Dade police announced Sunday the arrests of several teens during a Saturday night operation that targeted intersection takeovers.

One of those arrests was particularly in connection to a takeover at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 2nd Street in Miami.

Billy Rodriguez, 21, is accused of performing dangerous stunts at the intersection around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Police claim he is the driver caught on camera doing donuts, as a crowd gathered around to watch.

Rodriguez is charged with reckless driving and drag racing.

20-year-old Rodney Brissete was also charged with drag racing and reckless driving.

Meanwhile, Kevin Ramosguadarramas, 18, was arrested on charges including reckless driving and fleeing police.

Miami-Dade police noted that two minors were arrested during the weekend operations as well.

Overall, MDPD announced six arrests, 29 citations, three vehicles impounded, one gun impounded and one stolen vehicle recovered.