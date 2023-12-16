Teens fighting for their lives after SW Miami-Dade shooting

Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) detectives are investigating a shooting that left two teenage boys critically injured.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Southwest 120th Ave. and 213th St. around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

According to MDPD spokesperson Andre Martin, the teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both teens were transported to HCA Kendall Trauma Center, where they're being treated for their wounds.

Police say that the motive for this shooting is still unknown and an investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with information about this shooting is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.