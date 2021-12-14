first alert weather

Temperatures, Rain Chances Increase Tuesday Across South Florida

Rain chances will peak Tuesday night and Wednesday with easily half of the region seeing rain

As the work week rolls on, South Florida will see an increase in both temperatures and rain chances that make it feel less like the holiday season.

A front will drift south and help spawn a few showers Tuesday with better chances as we go through the day.

Local

We will be left with a bit of a breezy pattern late week and into the weekend with slightly lower rain chances, around 20-30%, and temperatures once again running several degrees above average.

Morning 70s and afternoon 80s look to be locked in right through the weekend.

