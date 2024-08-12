Temple Israel, one of the oldest Jewish temples in South Florida, to close its facility next summer

One of the oldest Jewish temples in South Florida, Temple Israel, is planning to close its facility and hopefully find a new home.

In an email to congregants, temple leaders said operations at the current building, on 19th Street and Northeast 2nd Avenue, will "sunset", come next summer.

A spokeswoman for Temple Israel told NBC6 the finances just don’t add up and they can no longer sustain a facility that’s 64,0000 square feet.

Temple Israel was one of the first to open in Miami.

Since its start back in the 1920's, it has hosted thousands of bar and bat mitzvahs and weddings. Services and other temple activities will continue until next summer.

A temple task force is exploring options on how to move the congregation forward, and they’re welcoming ideas from the community.