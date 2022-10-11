Temporary Repairs Made to Sanibel Causeway Damaged by Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said temporary repairs have been made to the Sanibel Causeway that was left damaged in three places by Hurricane Ian.

DeSantis told reporters Tuesday that the temporary repairs will allow a one-time convoy of power restoration equipment, supplies, and crews to access the island.

The island, home to about 7,000 residents, has been reachable only by sea or air since Ian roared ashore in southwest Florida on Sept. 28 with 150 mph winds.

Search and rescue efforts at the island began after Ian passed, and last week, barges began to deploy to move equipment and supplies to the island to restore power.

The truck convoy could help speed up the power restoration efforts, though DeSantis said some of the infrastructure will have to be completely rebuilt.

"You see concrete poles and utility poles snapped in half," DeSantis said. "It is going to require a lot of manpower, it's going to require a lot of effort."

A portion of a major roadway in southwest Florida collapsed after the impacts from the devastating landfall of what was Hurricane Ian. Courtesy WBBH-TV

Included in the convoy will be additional first responders who will assist in the recovery effort, DeSantis said.

The causeway isn't ready for full-time civilian traffic but it's expected to be open to civilians by Oct. 21, DeSantis said.

Last week, the Florida Department of Transportation finished temporary repairs on the bridge to Pine Island, also damaged by Ian.