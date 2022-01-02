South Florida

Temps Dip in South Florida Monday After New Year's Weekend

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

South Florida heads into Monday with some changes weather wise, where you saw a warm, friendly, warm temperatures Sunday, but we're going to actually see a dip in those degrees here as we get into tomorrow. 

A cold front passes through early into the morning hours of Monday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

It will bring us a couple of chances of rain, so watch for some isolated showers around 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. 

Local

COVID-19 4 hours ago

Miami Catholic Schools To Require Staff and Students to Wear Masks Again

COVID-19 5 hours ago

Holy Cross Health Closes Labor and Delivery Unit Due To Staffing Shortages

Beyond that, we really start to see things clear out and cool down. Much cooler conditions will arrive just in time for Tuesday morning.

Low-60s out there for the early morning hours only making it to the upper 70s by late into the afternoon and plenty of sunshine to go around. 

We watch for a couple of isolated showers in the Florida Keys on Wednesday, but otherwise still comfortable conditions and a whole lot of sunshine then some scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two get back into the picture Thursday and Friday as we track another front. 

It does bring our temperatures back to the upper-70s, but low-80s are out there on Thursday and eventually again on Sunday.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiami-DadeBrowardWeather
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us