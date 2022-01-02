Temps Dip in South Florida Monday After New Year's Weekend

South Florida heads into Monday with some changes weather wise, where you saw a warm, friendly, warm temperatures Sunday, but we're going to actually see a dip in those degrees here as we get into tomorrow.

A cold front passes through early into the morning hours of Monday.

It will bring us a couple of chances of rain, so watch for some isolated showers around 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Beyond that, we really start to see things clear out and cool down. Much cooler conditions will arrive just in time for Tuesday morning.

Low-60s out there for the early morning hours only making it to the upper 70s by late into the afternoon and plenty of sunshine to go around.

We watch for a couple of isolated showers in the Florida Keys on Wednesday, but otherwise still comfortable conditions and a whole lot of sunshine then some scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two get back into the picture Thursday and Friday as we track another front.

It does bring our temperatures back to the upper-70s, but low-80s are out there on Thursday and eventually again on Sunday.