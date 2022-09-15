Tenants Concerned About Crime in Luxury Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building

Some tenants in a luxury apartment building in Fort Lauderdale are fed up.

They say crime is happening almost every day and that management isn’t enough to keep them safe.

“I was missing a couple of items. I went and saw the Xbox gone, then I went straight to my jewelry, which was all gone," said Parker Newell.

Newell says he had just moved into the Motif luxury apartments in April and he already wants to move out. He says he came home from the gym Wednesday afternoon to find about $15,000 in valuables gone.

“As soon as I found out, I ran down to the lobby and there was a police officer there helping another tenant who got his car stolen,” said Newell. He says the Motif property management should do more for their safety and security.

Other residents say there have been armed muggings in the garage, auto thefts, and a shooting in an apartment in August.

Another tenant, who's lived at Motif for 3 years, says he was in the bathroom last week when his dog started barking.

“I come around the corner and there’s a gentleman standing in the doorway," said the resident. "He saw me scared, stalled by my dog, turned around and claimed he was in the wrong unit and left."

NBC 6 obtained a list of 911 calls made to the Fort Lauderdale building. Police responded there at least 127 times this year alone.

There are multiple calls for breaking and entering, stolen vehicles and sex assault.

Concerned neighbors have recorded what they say are "security vulnerabilities," like no fobs needed to use the elevator and easy access to the tenants' only garage.

The safety issues are concerning Jarad Gonzalez and his husband. They say they are breaking their lease for their 4-year-old’s safety.

“We don't go outside of our apartment we literally go to work and come back we don't meander around anywhere near the apartment," said Gonzalez.

NBC 6 Reporter Jamie Guirola called the property manager about the security concerns, and before he could even ask a question, the property manager said, “No comment."

Shortly after that call, an email was sent to tenants about community safety being a top priority.

Motif said they would be starting night patrols and a security hotline.

