‘The law is not on our side': Sex workers gather in Miami to call for decriminalization of prostitution

By Julia Bagg

Sex workers gather in downtown Miami Monday to call for the decriminalization of prostitution across the state.

Demonstrators say changing the law would make a safer environment for sex workers.

Among those looking for the legalization of their jobs was Mistress Mei.

“Sex work is not inherently dangerous,” they said. “What is inherently dangerous is all the laws that criminalize sex work.”

Mei was pointing to the arrest earlier this month of a man suspected in the murders of multiple sex workers in Long Island, New York. Mei argues workers like them need more protection.

She joined others in setting candles in front of the Friendship Torch on Biscayne Boulevard Monday morning, in remembrance of sex workers who have lost their lives to violence.

“This isn’t anything new," she said. "There’s a history of serial killers targeting sex workers because they specifically know that society will throw us away, that the law is not on our side.”

Mei is part of Decrim 305, which calls for decriminalizing prostitution, noting the LGBTQ+ community is disproportionately hurt by sex violence.

“Sex work needs to be decriminalized,” Mei said. “Criminalization only further exacerbates the issues that sex workers face, the violence, the stigma, and decriminalization has proven to be super effective when it comes to increasing the wellbeing of sex workers.”

Mei also noted decriminalization would promote an end to human trafficking, but critics see a far different result.

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation maintains decriminalization would only expand prosecution markets and increase sex trafficking, thereby generating more physical and psychological trauma for current and future victims.

