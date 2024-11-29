‘There was no negotiating': Sniper kills Florida man who fired 200 rounds near Daytona Beach

A Florida man was killed by a Volusia Sheriff’s Office after authorities say he fired more than 200 rounds at neighboring condos over several hours on Thanksgiving morning.

Joseph DiFusco was reportedly staying at an Airbnb at Kingston Shores condominiums when he opened fire against neighboring condos along Ocean Shore Boulevard near Ormond-by-the-Sea, about 14 miles north of Daytona Beach.

Over the course of a standoff that lasted four hours, DiFusco also fired shots at a sheriff’s office vehicle from inside his condo, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

DiFusco was a veteran and convicted felon from Connecticut experiencing a mental health crisis, Sheriff Mike Chitwood told NBC affiliate WESH.

The shooter in this morning’s incident, Joseph DiFusco, was killed by a VSO sniper after firing in excess of an estimated 200 rounds at neighboring residences and VSO units over several hours. No other parties were injured. Photo: Damage from DiFusco’s bullets pic.twitter.com/y08b7XoBeq — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) November 28, 2024

“His family tried to take an ex parte order out on him because they were so scared of him. They were sleeping in their car,” Chitwood said. “There was no negotiating with this guy.”

Images shared the the sheriff's office and video captured the gunshots and damage left behind by bullets that hit residences.

The gunshots woke many at the condo; others got up when authorities banged on their doors, asking them to evacuate.

“This is Ormond-by-the-Sea. We leave our windows open at night and our doors open at night,” Jason Valiant, who lives in the condos. “We’ve never seen anything like this.”

The sheriff said DiFusco did not respond to attempts at negotiation, instead firing shots. It was after hours of back-and-forth that authorities decided to shoot and kill him.

“My objective was to make sure that every single deputy went home for Thanksgiving dinner today, and that every single resident of that complex got to have Thanksgiving dinner today,” Chitwood said.

No deputies or residents were hurt in the shooting.