These 10 South Florida Eateries Made Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in the State

It is no surprise that South Florida is home to some of the most delicious cuisine.

This March, Yelp released its list of top 100 restaurants in the state, and a whopping 34 South Florida eateries made the cut.

Whether you're looking for a quick bite to eat, or a delectable dining experience, the following restaurants are just a drive away in sunny South Florida.

Here are the top 10:

#15 The Etna Rosso in Fort Lauderdale

This hole-in-the-wall date spot, specializes in island-style pastas and fresh seafood. According to Sicilian-bred owner Luca Mirone, guests go to this South Florida eatery for an evening of “good food, good wine, good desserts, and lively conversation.”

Whether you order their rigatoni with pesto, their bucatini with mussels, or their gnocchi with clams and shrimp all dishes are based on Luca’s family recipes.

Seating just 30 customers at a time, Mirone opened the restaurant near Fort Lauderdale’s Galt Mile neighborhood after a globe-trotting consulting career.

Among their most popular dishes is their pasta Bolognese which has a sauce that’s slow-cooked for five to six hours.

#13 Yardie Spice in Homestead

Yardie Spice offers a modern spin on Caribbean classics in a small Homestead storefront.

Owners Jean Paul “JP” Cadotte, from Haiti, and his wife Rochelle, from Jamaica, left hotel careers to serve foods from their homelands in the U.S. in 2013.

Their top-selling Ya Man Jerk Chicken is made with a 4-step process, which includes roasting fiery scotch bonnet peppers.

#12 Napoli 1800 Cucina & Pizzeria in Miami

Pizza is king at this little Miami spot.

You can also get imported wheat pastas with scratch-made sauces, but co-owner Tim Dimas said “no steak dinners, chicken dinners, or big fish-style dishes."

From their Tartufata pizza served with mushrooms and truffle sauce or their delicious Fettuccine alla Salsiccia e Funghi with sausage, mushrooms, and white truffle cream sauce, returning customers appreciate the fresh ingredients.

If you're looking for something to order, try their top-selling Paccheri alla Genovese which is a tube pasta in sauce loaded with tender short ribs.

#11 Larb Thai-Isan in Fort Lauderdale

The savory flavors of northern Thailand’s Isan region have reached Fort Lauderdale.

Among the top choices are the Tom Yum Goong soup and a deliciously crispy Duck Salad, all seasoned by spices that are ground tableside.

The hip and casual dining room has an open kitchen and fun decor, including a wall papered with Thai posters. In fact, reviewers praise the setting and service just as much as the food.

If you're looking for delicious coconut curry street food, try their Khao Soi.

#8 Fratellino in Coral Gables

This Coral Gables hot spot is known for its delectable pastas, service and homey environment filled with family photos.

Chef-owner Beto DiCarlo is a 3rd-generation restaurateur and uses his family recipes to keep the customers coming back.

If you go, start your meal with a complimentary do-it-yourself bruschetta, then, choose from a wide range of appetizers and entrees.

Reservations are a must at this snug white-tablecloth restaurant and if you go, you can't miss their most popular dish‚ Agnolotti di Pera—pasta pockets filled with a ricotta-pear blend in a light cream sauce with figs.

#7 Pane & Vino La Trattoria in Miami Beach

Pasta is freshly made at this award-winning trattoria.

Just across the MacArthur Causeay from Miami's Adrienne Arsht Center, this cozy Italian restaurant makes the ideal spot for a romantic evening or pre-theater meal.

Miami Beach locals and tourists alike flock here for their authentic tagliolini with salmon, their black spaghetti with shellfish, and their Spaghetti alla Ruota.

Pasta is the focus here often made using family recipes.

If you're looking for a recommendation, try the Cappelletti Verdi Tartufati -- a green spinach pasta filled with mascarpone, ricotta, and 24-month aged Grana Padano cheeses, finished with truffle sauce.

#6 Gilbert’s 17th Street Grill in Fort Lauderdale

Looking for a casual spot serving delicious burgers? Look no further than Gilbert's 17th Street Grill.

Comfort food reigns supreme at Gilbert’s which is a family-owned restaurant in the Harbor Shops in Fort Lauderdale.

Gilbert's is best known for its burgers which include thick 8-ounce Angus beef patties. But don't sleep on their other menu items. Their wings, ribs, and fish sandwiches are all delicious and Mrs. Gilbert’s Cheesecake and Key Lime Pie are signature desserts.

#5 North South Grill in Pembroke Pines, Florida

The Certified Angus Beef smash burgers are a must have at North South Grill in Pembroke Pines.

Katarina Maniatis, who owns the counter-service shop with her husband Terry, is serving up big quantities of high-quality food at this local South Florida eatery.

Whether you're in the mood for a burger or perhaps a signature sub with American wagyu steak, there is a reason why North South Grill ranked among the top restaurants in the U.S.

#3 Prosecco22 in Pembroke Pines

Father-and-son duo—the D’Amores—serve dreamy Italian cuisine to guests lucky enough to grab a seat at their 7-table restaurant in Pembroke Pines.

Chef Mimmo D’Amore and his son Flavio attend to guests personally.

You start with complimentary olives and breadsticks for each table and if you're interested, their signature Tagliolini Cacio & Pepe is tossed in a cheese wheel and plated tableside.

Evening reservations are a must, and many yelpers agree that their upscale prices are “worth it 100%."

This South Miami gem has won over residents time and again with its inventive Southeast Asian cuisine.

But how did Pla-Tu become a local sensation so quickly? Some might say it is the Guardian Giant mural that greets diners when they enter the chic space which showcases mythical protective warriors frequently seen in Thailand.

Chef Manasanan “Gina Oui” Phorasamee, insists on using high-quality ingredients in each dish.

According to Chef Oui, some of the most popular dishes are the Spicy Wahoo Tataki starter, the grilled salmon with a Thai herb salad; and Beef Massaman.