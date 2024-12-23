These Florida cities ranked among the worst places for singles in the country

If you're single and looking for love in South Florida, you already know the struggle is real, but a new national ranking confirmed that several cities in the Sunshine State ranked among the worst for daters.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 46% of the U.S. adult population is unmarried -- meaning they have never been married, are divorced, or widowed, and dating has become progressively more expensive as the prices of dining out and other activities have increased over the years.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 35 key indicators of dating-friendliness - from the share of the population that is single to the number of online dating opportunities to the average price for a two-person meal.

Out of the 182 cities ranked, Port St. Lucie ranked 181st making it among the worst cities for daters in the country.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

And coming in at 177th, was Hialeah and Fort Lauderdale made it to 47th place.

But don't fret, there are many areas in Florida where conditions are better for singles.

Tampa made the top 10 list of best places for daters coming in at number five.

And the Magic City came 15th overall but among the worst for online dating opportunities.

WalletHub

At the top of the list? WalletHub found that Atlanta, Georgia, Las Vegas, and Seattle, Washington were among the best for singles.