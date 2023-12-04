Thieves caught on camera allegedly stealing about $1 million in jewels, cash from Hialeah jewelry store

Police are investigating after surveillance video captured the two suspects in hoodies robbed a Hialeah jewelry store early Monday morning.

Oscar Segarra, the owner C4G Jewelers located in the Country Club Shopping Center, at 7580 NW 186th Street in Hialeah, claims the thieves took approximately $1 million dollars in jewelry and cash.

The alleged criminals were caught red-handed by the location's surveillance cameras and the preliminary investigation indicated that the robbery could have taken about six hours.

The suspects managed to steal the goods, but it was a person who was passing through the shopping center who immediately called the authorities.

At noon the police were at the store where the scene remained active. The alleged suspects are still at large.

Police have not yet released any details about the robbery or any potential suspects.

According to Segarra, there are a dozen employees who are being affected by this theft -- especially in December which is usually the store's best sales month.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.