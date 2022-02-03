Thieves Used Stolen Truck to Steal ATM From Deerfield Beach Bank: FBI

The FBI is searching for suspects who stole an ATM from a bank in Deerfield Beach.

The incident happened around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday at the Chase Bank at 1799 W. Sample Road.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects prying open the front of the ATM and using a pickup truck and chain to pull the machine from its mounts.

The suspects loaded the ATM into the back of the truck and fled the scene.

FBI officials said the truck had been stolen and was later recovered.

The FBI, Broward Sheriff's Office and the South Florida Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force are all investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

