Broward County

Thieves Used Stolen Truck to Steal ATM From Deerfield Beach Bank: FBI

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects prying open the front of the ATM and using a pickup truck and chain to pull the machine from its mounts

By NBC 6

FBI

The FBI is searching for suspects who stole an ATM from a bank in Deerfield Beach.

The incident happened around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday at the Chase Bank at 1799 W. Sample Road.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects prying open the front of the ATM and using a pickup truck and chain to pull the machine from its mounts.

The suspects loaded the ATM into the back of the truck and fled the scene.

FBI officials said the truck had been stolen and was later recovered.

The FBI, Broward Sheriff's Office and the South Florida Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force are all investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

NFL 2 hours ago

Elway Defends Himself, Says Flores Interview Was No Sham

Florida 6 hours ago

Florida Man Gets 16 Years for Spreading Terrorist Propaganda

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyFBIDeerfield Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us