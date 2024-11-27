This Florida airport is the most expensive to fly out of in the U.S.: Report

How much is too much to fly out of your nearest airport?

For residents of the Florida capital, the answer better not be less than $561.69 if they want to travel out of Tallahassee Regional Airport (TLH).

A new study from QR Code Generator used 2024 data from the U.S. Department of Transportation to calculate the average fares at 150 largest airports across the country (based on the number of passengers) to find out which is most expensive, and the results may surprise you.

What is the most expensive airport in the U.S.?

The no. 1 spot goes to none other than TLH.

What are the most expensive airports in Florida?

According to the data, TLH is actually the only airport in the state to make the top 30 most expensive.

“Florida’s capital may be known for its southern charm, but residents and visitors face steep ticket prices for air travel,” the report states. “The average fare across the largest 150 airports is $383.80, therefore the average fare at Tallahassee is $177.89 more expensive.”

What are the most expensive airports in the U.S.?

QR Code Generator has the 10 most expensive airports ranked by average fare as follows:

Tallahassee Regional Airport in Florida - $561.69 Huntsville International Airport in Alabama - $543.66 Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport in Tennessee - $528.25 The Tri-Cities Airport in Washington - $523.54 Columbia Metropolitan Airport in South Carolina - $521.87 Fairbanks International Airport in Arkansas - $515.51 Burlington International Airport in Vermont - $512.69 Madison’s Dane County Regional Airport in Wisconsin - $505.23 Billings Logan International Airport in Montana - $502.72 Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Alaska - $502.33

What makes these airports so expensive, and what can I do about it?

QR Code Generator CEO Marc Porcar offered this insight and words of advice for travelers, especially ahead of the Thanksgiving rush.

“The 2024 airfare data reflects broader trends in rising travel costs, particularly for smaller airports or those in remote locations. While these airports may offer convenience or serve vital regional roles, travelers can expect to pay a premium for departing from them," he wrote. "For those looking to save, considering alternate airports or planning well in advance could help mitigate these higher fares.”