‘This Isn't Going to Go Away': Family Asks for Justice in Fatal Hit-and-Run Case

A family is demanding justice after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash last weekend.

“This isn’t going to go away,” said Sebastian Espitia. “We’re going to find whoever did this.”

Espitia says the past week has been painful not knowing who killed his future sister-in-law Karina McTeague in a hit-and-run crash.

Family says it happened near Powerline Road and NW 21st Street in Pompano Beach.

Espitia says the mother of two went out to a club last Saturday night with friends

Around 2 a.m. the next morning, surveillance video shows McTeague sitting on a curb near the intersection.

She gets up and starts walking, then disappears behind several trees.

About 10 minutes later, emergency crews show up.

“Somebody killed another human being and there’s somebody out there just sitting at home, knowing that they did this,” he said.

The family filed a missing person’s report on Wednesday when they couldn’t get in touch with her.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies told them the devastating news the next day.

“If somebody would have called 911, they probably could have saved her life,” he said.

Espitia says the driver should turn himself in.

“Know that you took somebody very, very special away from a lot of people,” he said. “Her two daughters are crying everyday for their mom. Just know how much pain you’re causing to a lot of people.”

Anyone with information should call Broward Crimestoppers at (954) 493-8477.